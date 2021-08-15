Bryan Holben

64, a devoted husband, son, brother, and friend passed away on August 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Muriel Holben. Bryan was born in Denver, CO and spent the last 60 years in Tucson. Bryan worked as a structural engineer with his father in the family business. He was a true outdoorsman and loved hiking, biking, fishing, scuba diving, sky diving, boogie boarding, skiing, mountain climbing, rock climbing and camping. He even took to combining these sports and was a triathlete. There wasn't an outdoor activity he didn't enjoy. Equal to his love for the outdoors, Bryan was an avid dog lover and he went out of his way to play with every dog he met. Bryan is survived by his wife, Sheila; father, Randy Holben; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Michael Tumellie; brother, Steve Holben; nephew, Scott Tumellie; niece and her family, Jennifer, Chris, Cooper and Cadence Crawford. Bryan's quick wit and passion for his family will be missed beyond measure. We love you so very much Bryan!