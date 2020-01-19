Bryon Nunes

NUNES, Bryon "Joe"
was born on January 17, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Cecil Joseph and Louinna Lena Nunes. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona. Continuing a tradition of family military service, Joe joined the Marines in 1970. He served our country bravely during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1974 as a Lance Corporal. He was an avid bowler, participated in numerous leagues and eventually coached. He was also a huge fan of the Arizona Wildcats and rarely missed watching a game. He was very close with his family and always helped anyone when he could. He passed away on January 5, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Theresa; his two sons, Bryon and Michael of whom he was very proud; his brother, Carson (Georgie); niece, Carleyna (Joe), and numerous other family members and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Frances and older brother, Arnold.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at River of Life Baptist Church, 6902 E. Golf Links Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. Interment will follow on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.