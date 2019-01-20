BUCHHOLZ, Heinz
age 90, of Burlington passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. Heinz was born in Germany on October 17, 1928. He immigrated to the US from Germany in 1963. The family returned to Germany for a short period before relocating to Arizona. In 2013 they moved to Washington State. Heinz is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and son, Michael. He is survived by daughter, Marion Buchholz; two grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements by GILLIES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Lynden.