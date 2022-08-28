Bud Hiscox

born October 2, 1935, grew up in Tucson, AZ with his mom, grandparents and lots of family in the neighborhood. Bud enjoyed all that Tucson had to offer, hiking, golfing, his Arizona Wildcats football and basketball, the culture and history. He married Pat in 1955 and they had four children, Steve, Lori, Leslie and Lisa. Bud was a 1953 Tucson High School Graduate and gained his Mechanical Engineering degree from the UofA in 1959. He was a bowler, even coaching youth bowling. He worked a total of 34 years for Hughes Aircraft but retired early to care for his late wife Pat. He decided to expand his knowledge and earned a degree in Archeology at Pima CC. Bud loved the summer visits to Mission Beach with all the family and friends. He found love again with Ralene and welcomed her and her family into his traditions and life for the last 25 years. Bud loved his adventures throughout Europe and North America and we can't forget about his love of Poker. Bud had a zest for life, a passion for learning, fun, travel, and new experiences. He loved his BIG family and imparting his wisdom to them, hearing how everyone was doing in life and loving all his grandbabies throughout the years. He was kind, caring, welcoming, gentle, and supportive to all who knew him. His family extended beyond blood, and he LOVED SO BIG. Bud passed on August 12, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Bud's Life on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Please contact a family member for further information. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.