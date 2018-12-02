BUFFA, Phillip J.
85, of SaddleBrooke, AZ passed away November 8, 2018 of a heart attack. Phillip was born on June 22, 1933 in Chicago, IL and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as an auditor initially for the Internal Revenue Service, and then 32 years for the California Franchise Tax Board. Phillip is survived by his wife, Rosann; sons, Frank and Anthony; daughters, Kathi Muse' (Scott) and Laurie Arreola (Ron); grandchildren, Anthony, Jivonna, Dylan, Ben and Gina; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Vincent. Services for Phillip will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd. Arrangements entrusted to VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.