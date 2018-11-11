BURKE, Arthur Glen
Art was born in Tucson, on April 10, 1963, he passed away October 14, 2018. Art was a talented musician, pastry chef and giver. He had a heart as big as his 6'5" frame. He loved his family, his best friend Nicole; his dogs, Rocky and Duke, his many friends from the biker community, Sprouts and numerous others. He is survived by his mother, Lois Burke; his sisters, Roberta McClure and Linda Olson (Jerry) and his niece, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18, 2018 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge. Memorial contributions may be made to Haven House.
Rest in peace Big Art.