BUSTAMANTE, Rachel Canales
As the first Hispanic female to earn a high school sport's letter, Rachel Canales Bustamante loved to tell how no one ever tried to steal a base when she was catching for the Tucson High School softball team in the 1930s. Born September 14, 1918 in Barrio Anita, she died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 9, 2019. She was 101. Rachel was the ninth child born to Amada Canales, a well-known folk healer and midwife. She attended Davis Elementary, Roskruge Middle School and Tucson High, where she received the certificate of achievement for lettering in a sport. Her love of music led her to join the choir at Holy Family Church and she was passionate about gardening and dolls her collection numbered more than 300. Preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo and daughter, Juliette. Rachel is survived by her doting son, Dr. Rudolph Bustamante (partner Ray Childs) and many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and kindness towards all. Visitation will be Friday, January 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Road with interment immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery.