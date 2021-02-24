SKINNER, Byron

January 8, 1944 - January 21, 2021

Byron Skinner, of Tucson, AZ, was born in Chicago to Rex Skinner and Ida (Livingston) Skinner. Byron studied Electrical Engineering at Cal-Poly. He joined the US Air Force where his tour in Turkey gave him a desire for international travel. Byron worked as an electrical engineer with Hughes Aircraft for almost 30 years. He traveled to US Navy Aircraft Carriers where he loved to teach the sailors, and even let them play video games on his early model computer.

Byron was active in his community through Astronomy Club, Dark Skies Society, Train Club, and leadership roles in his church. Even though Byron never had any children, he saw every young person as our future.

Byron was proceeded in death by his father, Rex and mother, Ida (Livingston); his sister, Diana (Skinner) Wagner. Survived by his brother, Jim and Becky Skinner near Omaha, NE; nephew, Nate and Tina Skinner of Green River, WY; niece, Kari (Skinner) and Clinton Hughes of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Skip Wagner of Reno, NV; nephew, Cody and Valerie Wagner of Fernley, NV; nephew, Will and Jen Wagner of Sacramento, CA; niece, Amy Wagner of Chicago, IL; also, umpteen cousins.

He was everybody's big brother or uncle and will remain an inspiration to us all.Zoom Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Noon. Contact mwiese@uuctucson.org.