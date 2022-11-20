C. Harold Willingham

Dr. Charles Harold Willingham, October 7, 1931-November 14, 2022. Harold was born in Mercedes, Texas and raised in Tyler, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Charles Esten and Eleanor Willingham, by his wife of 66 years Nancy Payne Willingham, and by his great-grandchild Peter Lukas Bowyer. He is survived by his son Charles Larry Willingham (Leslie), his daughter Sara Willingham Bowyer (Steve), 5 grandchildren: Alyssa Bowyer, Charles Hayden Willingham, Jason Bowyer (Kristen), Kayley Willingham Comer (Garrett), and Jared Bowyer, along with 3 great-grandchildren: Edris Bowyer, Myron Bowyer and Keaton Charly Comer. Harold chose a life dedicated to medicine in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who were also physicians. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Baylor Medical School in Houston, Texas. During that time, he married the love of his life Nancy Payne. After completing residency in orthopedic surgery in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Harold fulfilled his military duty as a Captain in the United States Army at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. He fell in love with the Sonoran Desert and somehow convinced his Texas wife to stay and build their life in Tucson. Dr. C. H. Willingham practiced orthopedic surgery in Tucson from 1963 until his retirement in 1996 and continued to perform house calls for his close friends and family well in to his 90s. He treasured being of service to his community and all his friends. Throughout his career, Dr. Willingham served as president of the Western Orthopedic Association, chief of staff at St. Joseph's hospital, and chief of surgery at Tucson Medical Center. He was a founding member and first president of Tucson Orthopedic Institute. He was an active member of the Tucson Conquistadores, the Graduate Club, El Camino Baptist Church, and other service organizations, which are too many to list here. Celebration of a life well lived will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 4:30pm at the Tucson Country Club, 2950 N. Camino Principal. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his beloved Tucson Medical Center foundation or El Camino Baptist Church.