Clarence John Jácome, proud son of Tucson, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023 at the age of 88. Born 1934 in Tucson, Arizona. John is survived by his wife of 67 years Ruth; brother, Leroy Jácome; son George, daughters Rose and Dolores; grandchildren Matthew (Jenna) and Cristie (Eric); great-grandchildren, Dionicia and Rico; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John attended Tucson High School, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and later joined Tucson Fire Department and proudly served 29 ½ years. A private service for family and close friends will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at South Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in his memory to the Tucson Fire Fighters Association Charities: https://www.tucsonfirefighters.org/.