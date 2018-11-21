CAFFALL, James "Jim"
80, of Oro Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 due to complications of dementia. He leaves behind his wife, Alma of 63 years; his son, Steve (Dawn) Caffall; his daughter, Linda (Jim) Miller and also, four grandchildren. Jim worked in the underground mechanical division 20+ years for Magma Copper Company, in San Manuel, Arizona. He also built and managed the Horizon Steel Company, Inc., in Tucson, for 30+ years. Memorial Services will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.