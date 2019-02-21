CALL, Ruby S.
95, born August 27, 1923 passed away February 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Call. She is survived by her daughters, Verna (Warren) Lyons and Michelle Smith; sons, Dirk, Blair and Ryan (Tassi) Call. Also survived by numerous loving grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Tucson North Stake Center, 939 W. Chapala Dr., with a Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Binghampton LDS Cemetery, 4001 N. Alvernon. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.