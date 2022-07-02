Calvin Cook

popular local artist, died May 27, 2022 after a short illness. Cal was born and grew up in South Bend, Indiana, served in the Air Force during the Korean War, then attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago on the GI bill. He moved to Tucson in 1958 to become Art Director of KGUN-TV. After 5 years Cal began his freelance career, serving Tucson's ad agencies, print shops, and local businesses as CAL COOK BUSINESS ART. In 1978 Cal joined the U of A Press where he worked as a book designer until his retirement. He then began painting Southwestern watercolors, which he sold a many art and craft shows and galleries and taught watercolor classes at the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch. Cal is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; son, Gregory (Sherry); daughter-in-law, Niki; six grandchildren and his brother, John. Predeceased by son, Kent and four siblings. Arrangements by Funeraria Del Angel, Southlawn.