Cameron Rhinesmith

Cameron Edmonson Rhinesmith, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on June 28, 2022. Born to Robert H Rhinesmith and Teresa G Edmonson on May 8, 1973, Cameron attended University High School in Greeley, CO where he was a talented athlete playing baseball, basketball, and football. He attended Fort Hays State University, Kansas on a baseball scholarship until an injury ended his baseball days. Always an avid golfer, he earned his pro card, but never toured. He lived in Twentynine Palms, CA and worked at Roadrunner Dunes GC for a time before moving back to Tucson. Cameron is survived by his mother: Teresa G Edmonson, father: Robert H Rhinesmith, stepmother: Jeanne M Rhinesmith, brothers: Jason E Rhinesmith and Andrew E Rhinesmith, nieces: Alexandra E Rhinesmith and Maxine K Rhinesmith, half-sister: Violet J Rhinesmith, uncle: Richard F Rhinesmith, aunts: Pamela K Dallabetta (Pat), Alta L Blietz, Cassandra D Rad (Nazeri), and many cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents: Dan R and Dorotha L Edmonson, Robert E Rhinesmith, and Jeanne L Rhinesmith, and aunt: Jill A Rhinesmith Services and Interment will be on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712.