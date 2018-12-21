CAMPOS, Rose (Nieblas)
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Rose Campos (Nieblas) of Tucson, went to be with the Lord Jesus on December 12, 2018 after a long illness. Born February 14, 1935 in Safford, AZ, she was preceded in death by parents, Rosa and Jesus Nieblas; siblings, Julia Nieblas, Rita Nieblas, Albert Nieblas, Carmen Campas, and Frank Nieblas. Survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ruben M. Campos; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Hanna; son, Steven Campos; sisters, Susan Gonzales, Mary (Edward) Verdugo, Margie (David) Duarte; grandchildren, Joshua (Magaly) Hanna, Rosa (Ben) Notheis; great-grandchildren, Lydianna, Levi, Leyla, & Lyrielle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Up until her illness, she was employed as a bank teller at what later became, Wells Fargo, where her bilingual skills were in high demand. Mom served the Lord faithfully at Primera Iglesia Bautista, and later at Sharing Baptist Church. She was an animated conversationalist, a voracious reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, ancestry research, Tucson history, AND eating pomegranates! Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mom stressed the importance of serving God, a strong work ethic, education, generosity, and love of family. We are grateful to Marcia Notheis for voluntarily spending time with Mom. We appreciate her private caregivers, Crystal and Sherry, and the dedicated staff at TMC Hospital and Peppi's Hospice. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:00 a.m. at South Lawn, 5401 South Park Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Ministries, online: wearecaring.org; address: 820 W. Calle Sur, 85705 or Sharing Baptist Church, 849 W. Calle Sur 85705. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.