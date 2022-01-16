Candace Likes

Age 75, went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2022. She has resided in Tucson, Arizona for the past 44 years. Candy was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan September 24, 1946, and moved, with her family to Dallas, Texas when she was two years old. She attended Lakewood Elementary School, J. L. Long Junior High, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She was a lifelong member of Northridge Presbyterian Church in Dallas where she was a regular soloist in the choir. She treasured the opportunity to sing about joy, love and our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was with a singing group where she competed regularly in the high school talent shows and finished high in the competition each year. Also, her singing group (The Echos) performed at the Texas State Fair for many years. She loved to sing, always spreading happiness with her beautiful voice and joyful countenance. Her freshman year in college she was a finalist for the Miss Oklahoma University Beauty Pageant. She was a proud member of Tri-Delta sorority at OU. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education with a minor of science in 1968 and a Master of Education with a Reading Specialist major in 1971. She attended the University of Phoenix and received a Principal Certification (with Honors) in 1999. After graduation from the University of Oklahoma, she and her husband, Keith, moved to Naperville, Illinois, where Candace taught elementary education in the Downers Grove School District. She and Keith moved to Tucson in 1977 where she was employed by TUSD. She taught elementary education with an emphasis on kindergarten for 36 years. Candy adored her students, many remembering her fondly as giving them their start in education, preparing them to excel in their desired careers. Candace loved sports and was an avid tennis player, golfer, an accomplished water skier, and loved to snow ski. She loved to hike, swim, water aerobics, dance and was always game to try something new and explore the unknown with a smile. For many years she traveled on the yearly "Girls Trip" to various shopping centers of the country, Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco, and Telluride It was like a therapy session for her and her friends as they could be goofy, discuss the meaning of life and evaluate their growth, and replenished their skills for laughing and crying. She attended Christ Community Church and sang in the choir for 25 years. She will always be remembered as a treasured friend and companion, always joyful and full of fun. The Likes Family would like to thank the Caregivers of Alternatives-In-Home Care and the Nurses of Arista Hospice Care for their loving and thoughtful care for Candace during her days of need. She is predeceased by her parents, Albert F. Topham and Jeanne B. Topham and her daughter, Leslie J. Likes. She is survived by her husband, Keith Likes and son, Bradley J. Likes, his wife Erin, their two children, Braden and Finley; her brother, Roy Topham of Fort Worth, Texas, his wife Laurie and their daughters Amy and Sarah. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Community Church on Saturday, January 29, at 2:00 p.m. With a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to, Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.