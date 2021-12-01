Candace Sorenson

74, passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on November 22, 2021 following a long and stubborn fight with cancer. She was born June 28th, 1947 to the late Thelma and Lee Montgomery in Wichita, Kansas with a move to Littleton, Colorado shortly after her birth. Candi was a graduate of the Littleton High School class of 1965 and went on to study for a short time at Colorado State University. She worked as a legal assistant for the years prior to staying at home with her daughter.Candace is survived by her husband, Richard Sorenson of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Leigh (Mark) Uhlik of Indianapolis, IN; stepson, Eric (Cynthia) Sorenson of Windsor, CO and stepdaughter, Dominique Nicole of Highlands Ranch, CO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Rachel Uhlik, Rebecca Uhlik, Zachary Sorenson, Karlie Sorenson, Darienne Hatfield, Austin Hatfield, Alec Hatfield and Adam Heene. She also leaves behind a myriad of friends and extended family whom she cared for deeply.Candace will be cremated and returned to her family. There will be no memorial service, but we ask that you gather with those you love and cherish every minute you have with them. Candace felt strongly about the importance of strong bonds with family and friends and the greatest tribute to her would be to celebrate with laughter and joy.In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in her name to any Humane Society.