CANTALINI, Gary C. July 26, 1940 - February 21, 2019
Born July 26, 1940 Seattle Washington preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeannie Cantalini. Survived by his brothers, Jon (Jeanne), Albert (Deanne); his children, Marco, Gabriella and Alberto; grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He was a world traveler with a zest for life. He was an importer of women's shoes for 40 years and was considered an icon in the industry. Gary was admired by many and will be sorely missed by everyone. Arrangement Details: Monday, February 25, 2019. Viewing at BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85710, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.; 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m. Rosary. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee Street Tucson, AZ 85719, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at East Lawn Cemetery following Mass 5801 E. Grant Road Tucson, AZ 85712.