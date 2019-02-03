CAPUANO, Howard J.
age 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his home in Tucson, AZ. He was born on October 5, 1950 in Blue Island, IL to Lucille "Chick" and Vince Capuano. He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as an X-ray technician before jumping into the family business as an automotive tech. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, reading, and had a knack for gardening. My dad was always the first person in the room to extend a helping hand and he will be missed deeply. He is survived by his daughter, Acacia; son, Gabriel; nephews, Vincent and Ryan; grandchildren, Dante and Alexandra. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by my dad, Howard, please remember him the next time you open a good book, cast your fishing rod into the pond, pull weeds from your garden, or throw a rack of ribs on the BBQ. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.