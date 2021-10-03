Carl Denman

99, of Tucson, AZ, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born to Carl A. and Oleiva S. Denman, June 12, 1920 in Springfield, Ill. He grew up in rural Illinois farming with horses. He enlisted into the Army Air Corps November 3, 1942 He was discharged in 1946 from Fort Lewis, Washington at the end of WWII with bus ticket money to Illinois but the family had moved to Washington following jobs in ship building for WWII. He stayed in the reserves there. He married Helen Kathleen Gemberling, March 5, 1949 and then was recalled in 1949 into the newly formed Air Force for the Korean War. They had three children, Diane (David) Balanoff (AZ), Carl R. (Shanna) (IN) and Caroline (Brad) Cowan (AZ). His last assignment was DMAFB, where he retired with 25 years of service. After the Air Force he drove semis for a few companies, opened a Transmission repair shop and then bought a semi-truck and trailer. He and Helen continued to see the USA as team drivers hauling freight coast to coast. Following retirement, they traveled extensively all over the world to bring the total countries visited to 35. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, parents, four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his three children, two grandsons, David Denman (IN) and Noah Denman (MN), and his sister, Lucille Peterson (WA). Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Holy Way Presbyterian Church, 4040 S Bilbray, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to any Veterans group. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.