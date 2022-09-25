Carl Vaughn Goff left this earthly realm unexpectedly on September 8, 2022 at the age of 71. This wonderful man was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 8, 1951 and graduated from Tucson High School in 1969. He was the cherished Son of Captain Paul Goff (US Army) and Estella (Castelan) Goff (both deceased). He leaves behind his beloved wife, Fabiola, sister, Marie Darmer, son, Jason Soelle, stepdaughter, Jasmin Bouck and husband, Scott Bouck, nephews, Roman Darmer, Paul Darmer (Angela), great-niece, Lelia Jane Darmer, great-nephew, Matthew Locke Darmer, sister-in-law Linda Goff, cousin Mary Sara Fields Zagorsky and many loving family members from the Goff, Darmer, Castelan, Bouck, Araux, Apodaca, Ramirez, Starr, Chavez, and Wheeler families. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his beloved brother, Richard Paul Goff, his brother-in-law, Roman E. Darmer, his nephew's wife, Katherine Darmer and his special pets Chase and Baron. Carl met the love of his life, Fabiola, unexpectedly, at the time his brother-in-law died. She knew he was the one! They not only found each other but were surrounded by the love of her beautiful family who he dearly loved. Following in his father's footsteps, he joined the United Stated Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam war from 1971 until 1974 when he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant and an Indirect Fire Infantryman. His unit was on alert to go to Vietnam three times, but, thankfully, was not called. On his return to Tucson, he became a licensed real estate agent and later a Union Carpenter in Phoenix, where he also operated his own company, American Hauling. In 2011 he joined the United States Postal Service and retired in 2020. Carl was a vivacious, charismatic and charming man and his love of life touched every person he met. His larger-than life ability to light up a room and fill it with laughter was a joy! How he will be missed by all who knew him and loved him! We will always remember the joy, our laughter, his smile. There will be a Military Memorial Service at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Az 85024 on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 9:30 am followed by a reception at their residence. Arrangements by Red Mountain Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.