HARWOOD, Carl Raymond
passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was the husband of Susan Jean Harwood with whom he shared 35 years of marriage. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio in 1931, he was the son of Wilbur Alonzo Harwood and Estella Pearl (Mossbarger) Harwood. He was blessed with an older brother, Clarence, and a sister, Dorothy, both of whom are deceased. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1949, when he enlisted and served as a Medical Corpsman and 3rd Class Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953. He was next employed at the National Institute of Health, during which time in 1953 he married Winifred Broocks who became the mother of his children. Carl held increasingly responsible positions in manufacturing with IBM, from which he retired on July 31, 2001 after 33½ years of service. The Episcopal Church played a significant role in his life. He was a 64-year member of Kensington/Bethesda Masonic Lodge 198 of Bethesda, Maryland. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast, supporting University of Arizona Wildcats basketball for over 20 years. He will be remembered for his fierce loyalty, exemplary work ethic, quick wit, and overall great sense of humor. Carl is survived by his wife, Susan Jean Harwood; daughters, Winifred Carol Harwood Heggem (husband, Richard Heggem) and Leigh Ann Harwood Vriend (husband, Case Vriend); 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Edward Harwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, with interment to follow at the cemetery.