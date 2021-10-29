HELDT, Carl Randall
Artist and educator, Carl Randall Heldt went peacefully to be with his personal Lord and Savior on October 13, 2021. Carl recently celebrated his 96th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Carl was born on September 8, 1925 in Stanford, Illinois to Charlotte and Carl Heldt. Upon graduating high school, he served his country in the Army Air Corps where he trained as a pilot. After his discharge he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating with a BFA in Painting.
When the University of Illinois invited Carl to join their art faculty, he accepted, beginning a 35-year career in academic art, most of it spent as an art professor at the University of Arizona where he was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus.
Carl was also a prolific professional artist. His unique artistic style and versatility attracted widespread audiences for his murals, paintings, metal sculptures and wood assemblages. Listed in Who's Who in American Art, his work is held by almost 50 public institutions as well as hundreds of private collections.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dolly, of Tucson. He was proceeded in death by sister, Melba and his first wife of 42 years, Shirley, the mother of his children. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Pamela (Chuck); son, Aaron (Lisa) and son, Timothy (Sherry). He was also blessed with four grandchildren, Anna, Clint, Serree, Aiki and many great- grandchildren.
"Whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God." 1 Corinthians 10:31
Carl loved his church. He served his Lord as a superintendent at three Lutheran churches and as an Elder at two. He also used his talents to design and create vestments, stained glass windows, altars, and baptismal fonts. Later in life Carl gave much of his remaining original art to four local churches to sell with all proceeds to go to the churches for the glory of God.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his dedicated home care providers for their support and loving kindness.
A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Road, Tucson, Arizona. Carl will be buried in a private ceremony at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Ascension Lutheran Church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.