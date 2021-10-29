HELDT, Carl Randall

Artist and educator, Carl Randall Heldt went peacefully to be with his personal Lord and Savior on October 13, 2021. Carl recently celebrated his 96th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Carl was born on September 8, 1925 in Stanford, Illinois to Charlotte and Carl Heldt. Upon graduating high school, he served his country in the Army Air Corps where he trained as a pilot. After his discharge he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating with a BFA in Painting.

When the University of Illinois invited Carl to join their art faculty, he accepted, beginning a 35-year career in academic art, most of it spent as an art professor at the University of Arizona where he was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus.

Carl was also a prolific professional artist. His unique artistic style and versatility attracted widespread audiences for his murals, paintings, metal sculptures and wood assemblages. Listed in Who's Who in American Art, his work is held by almost 50 public institutions as well as hundreds of private collections.