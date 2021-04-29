Carl Swiger

age 75, was called to join his heavenly father on April 14, 2021, at his home in St. David, AZ. Carl met and married the love of his life, Nancy, while they were still teenagers. They went on to have four children and were married for 58 years at the time of his death. He was also loved by his many siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Carl was the epitome of a self-made man. Armed with only a high school diploma, confidence in himself, and dogged determination, he managed to build, own and operate, along with his brothers, several successful businesses in their hometown of Mt. Airy, MD. He went on to join a local family-owned lumber company, John H. Myers & Son in York, PA., advancing to the position of Chief Operating Officer. At the time of his retirement, the company had grown to become the premier full-service building material supplier in South Central PA. Carl's approach was very simple, treat people right and stick to your convictions. He was a complex man. He did what he wanted to do, and you had to accept it. At the same time, he was a compassionate, generous and honorable man with an incomparable sense of humor. He was fiercely loyal, protective and proud of his family, which he put second only to God. Whether you knew him or not, the world has lost a very good man. We love him and will miss him.Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN, or Border Animal Rescue in Sierra Vista, AZ. Arrangements by RICHARDSON'S REMEMBRANCE CENTER.