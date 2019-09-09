NORTH, Carla Lee
moved on to the Lord on August 16, 2019 under her own terms, at home and peacefully. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Andrea) North, Katharine North, Michelle (Marcelo) Ortuste, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Tipton, younger brothers, Scott (Jessica) Stevenson and David (Karla) Stevenson; her six grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. A woman who affected many lives, she made the request that in lieu of flowers, donations of blood to Red Cross be made in her name. Services will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church on Sabino Canyon Road on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.