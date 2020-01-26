Carlos Guzman

GUZMAN, Carlos R.
8/5/1953 - 1/2/2020
Carlos passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was a native Tucsonan and a Tucson High School and University of Arizona graduate. He married the love of his life, Patricia Borboa Guzmán, in 1974. He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Vickie Guzmán. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three children, Carlos Guzmán, Ricardo Guzmán, and Maricela Guzmán Leal (Luis) and five grandchildren, Luis Leal, Nicholas Leal, Aaron Leal, Diego Guzmán and Alexia Guzmán. He had a loving, funny, outgoing, and caring personality. He enjoyed retirement with his wife, helping to care for his grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends. He always looked forward to his family's annual White Mountain trips and grilling at family barbecues. He also loved golfing, reading, music, and tending to his beautiful yard. To know Carlos was to love him and he will be missed more than words can say. A Rosary will be recited at Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd., on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m.