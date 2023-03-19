Carlos was born on November 14, 1928. He was married to Anna Sable Mello for 70½ years. His passing was on March 13, 2023, at 11:11 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mello; his three children, Kathleen Mello-Navejas of California, Anna Maria Mello-Lewis of Arizona, and Daniel Mello of California, and his two living brothers, Frank Mello and Henry Mello. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Army and was a member of the Korean War Veteran Association. He was so proud of his service he always wore his cap all the time in recognition of his service. He worked at Temple Emanu-El for 30 years as a Master Gardener and a Topiary Artist. He also worked 30 years at 801 N. Wilmot Dental Complex and 1505 N. Swan in Tucson. His Topiary art was a menagerie of green animals everywhere in Tucson. Anna was always supportive of his work and helped find molds to create green animals all over Tucson. The two of them together served As Eucharistic Ministers at St. Ambrose church and took communion to families that were home-bound. On their 60th Anniversary most of their family went on an Alaskan Cruise where they were crowned Prom Queen and King. Carlos Mello's services will be a Visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway, Tucson. Mass will be offered on Monday March 20, 2023, at St. Ambrose Church, 300 S. Tucson Blvd. with a 10:00 a.m. Rosary, and Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery on Oracle Road. Carlos Mello was one of a kind full of life and very charismatic. He was loved by many and was so proud of his Portuguese heritage. He had a saying, "I have a problem, I belong to the geese family but I cannot fly!! Because I'm Portuguese!" Carlos now has his wings... " I can fly I can fly !! Rest In Peace Carlos !!!!