Carlos Trinidad

On February 28, 2021, Carlos was called home to be with our heavenly Father. He was born on May 1, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ to Jesus De La Trinidad and Angela Flores. He and siblings, Tony, Frank, Tessie and Richard grew up in Phoenix and later moved to Eloy. He attended and graduated from Eloy High School and then attended the University of Arizona and studied accounting. During that time, he honorably served in the Army for two years and returned to the university to complete his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, graduating in 1959. He was immediately employed by the Arizona Department of Revenue, Tucson office, where he worked for 34 years as a city sales tax auditor. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Rosario Peralta, and together they had four daughters. He is survived by siblings, Teresa Bowen (Howard) and Richard (Carol); daughters, Maritza, Lourdes, Irasema Garcia (Ismael) and Victoria; grandchildren, Darice and Leticia (Hugo), Kaivan, Shayan, Kian and Michael and great-grandchildren, Aamari, Serina and Isaiah. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as a caring, devoted and selfless husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.