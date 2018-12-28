CARLOSS, Shannon Marie Bunker
51 years old, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Shannon was a loving wife, and dedicated mother. She was a treasured daughter and caring sister. Shannon was preceded in death by her sister, Tara Suzanne O'Conner. Shannon is survived by her husband, Lewis, and daughter, Taylor, along with parents, Jim and Sandy Bunker; sister, Krista McCracken with husband Glenn and children, and brother-in-law, Morgan O'Conner and children. Shannon grew up in Malvern, PA before moving to her future home in Tucson. Shannon graduated from the University of Arizona and later obtained her Master's degree from the University of Phoenix. Shannon brought great joy and love to all. Her bright personality and humorous view of life will be missed dearly. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.