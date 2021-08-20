Carlyn Hospelhorn

In loving memory of Carlyn Rose Hospelhorn, who passed away January 16, 2012 in Sun City, Arizona. Carlyn was born September 27, 1934 to Rosalie (Day) Marshall and Donald Marshall in Bloomington, Illinois, where she grew up, met and married Edwin Eugene Hospelhorn of Hudson, Illinois. They moved to Tucson, AZ in 1952 where Edwin was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. After Carlyn earned a teaching degree from the University of Arizona in 1972, she and her husband moved to Glendale, AZ. Edwin started an electrical contractor business with his brother Raymond. They built a new home in Peoria, AZ where Carlyn was a school teacher at Alta Loma Elementary School in the Peoria School District. Carlyn loved to travel, teach children and was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. Her strong faith in the Lord continues to inspire all who knew her.