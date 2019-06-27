ACEVEDO, Carmen Amado
1/2/1909 - 6/21/2019
Born 110 years ago in Amado, Arizona Territory, to the Amado pioneer family, she was the last of her six brothers and sisters. She had a kind, loving heart, quick wit and was always helpful to anyone in need. She was a lifelong gardener and avid bowler for many years. She was devoted to her Catholic faith praying the Rosary until the very end. Survived by daughter, Marcella Roberts; grandson, Kenneth Michael Roberts; granddaughter, Gloria Roberts; three great- grandsons, one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and ten Godchildren. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Cornelio Acevedo (1973). Visitation 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Rosary 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Mass 9:00 a.m., St. Francis Cabrini Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pima Council on Aging or your favorite charity. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.