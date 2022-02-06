Carmen Cardenas passed away peacefully at her home on January 29, 2022 at the age of 84. She was surrounded by her family. She was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 26, 1937. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor; her son, Michael; her brothers, Carlos and Oscar and sister, Linda. She leaves behind her brothers, Lorenzo (Nona), Louie (Molly), Frank (Nita), and Gilbert (Cynthia); daughters, Becky (David) and Angela; sons, Victor and Alex; grandson, Daniel; granddaughters, Victoria (Joseph), Maria (Taylor), Angelica (Aaron), Isabella, Gabriella and Sarah; many nephews and nieces and a great-grandson due in July. Carmen was a strong and loving person. She was a generous kind soul. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed dearly. We would like to extend a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers "Lala" and Laiza. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL University Chapel.