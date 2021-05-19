Carmen Garcia

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Carmen Gamez Garcia transitioned into the spirit world to join her loved ones at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Maria Luisa Gamez; her beloved husband, Rodolfo P. Garcia; her son, Rudy and her sisters, Virginia Nunez, Gloria Quiroz, Armida Angel and Rosa Gamez. Survived by her brother, Herman Gamez and her loved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Gracie (Clarissa) Garcia, Isabel Garcia, Daniel (Estela) Garcia, Eliza Garcia, Tara Kerwin (Matt), Marissa Garcia, Rudy Gallegos, Danny Garcia, Cristál Gallegos, Martí Romo, Samuel Gallegos, Diana Kerwin, Calista Gallegos and Estela Garcia; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews who she adored. Born August 24, 1928, she was a proud fourth generation Tucsonan and loved her city more than any place in the world. Carmen was "Nana Carmen" to countless people in the local community and beyond, showing her love to everyone she met and always looking gorgeous and smelling even better. Nana Carmen's most beloved hobby became her passion, as she created Nana Carmen's Beadwork creating thousands of necklaces, earrings and her favorite, bracelets. The only thing she loved more than creating her art, was to give it to anyone and everyone. After graduating from Tucson High School in 1950, she went on to marry Rodolfo to begin their adventure raising children, organizing protests and events. Her involvement in her community was far reaching ranging from advocating for better working conditions, to demands for bilingual education to voting rights, even starting the now-named Rudy Garcia Park by occupying it under threat of arrest. Nana Carmen went on to start other organizations, including the League of Mexican American Women, El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, the Women's Auxiliary of the Mine Mill and Smelter Workers Union, and her most cherished group Las Nanas. She loved flowers, especially yellow and purple ones, tending to her flower garden until the end. Nana Carmen sought a real connection with anyone she met, acting as though strangers were simply friends or family she had not met yet. She loved human beings in the most genuine way and her loving spirit brought her great joy in life. She was a gift to all, with her only wish that you live in joy, give each other love and to actively choose love over and over. Services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) with an 8:00 a.m. Viewing and a 9:00 a.m. Rosary. Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.