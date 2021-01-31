Carmen Garigan

GARIGAN, Carmen Sue
(nee Donisi)
passed away on December 21, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH on August 12, 1931 to E. Pete Donisi and Marie M. (nee Neumeyer) the youngest of three daughters. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Donnie; son, Peter D. Garigan and sisters, Ann Marie Barry and Joan Donisi. She and her family moved to Tucson, AZ at a young age where she attended local schools graduating from Tucson HS. Our mother met Donnie Garigan, the love of her life, during her HS years. Ultimately, they married on November 1, 1950. Mom was an active busy wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt raising a young family, but this did not keep her from working for Ma Bell and Hughes. She also maintained a busy lifestyle by managing parts of the Garigan rodeos in the 50's and 60's; was actively involved in the Pima County Fair as a 4/H leader; ensured the family participated in the yearly Tucson Rodeo Parade; and volunteered her time for a number of Catholic church committees, just a few of her many life activities. Carmen was better known as "Mom's" and her greatest blessings were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many, had the biggest heart, always had a kind smile and would welcome one and all into her home and heart! In 1985 Mom's and Donnie moved to their dream home in Nutrioso, AZ and spent their time there enjoying and loving Arizona's White Mountains. They also owned/and helped manage the "Casita Escondida Trailer Park" and "Paddy Creek fine Dining Restaurant". She is survived by her son, Michael (Ree); daughters, Suzanna (Tony) Alba, Antoinette (Mark) White, and Tina (Roger) Soderberg. "Grandchildren": Ethen, Chelsea, Eric, Tricia, Donald, Dominic, Michael, Cheyann, Shaysea, Michelle, Denise, Felicia. "Great-Grandchildren": Bryson, Adriana, Mia, Caine, Charlotte, Pacer, Eric, Jaclyn, Elizabeth, Catherine. A 'Celebration of Life' will be scheduled later in the year. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.