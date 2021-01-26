Carmen Gutierrez

 Skip to main content
96, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on January 13, 2021. She was born on March 24, 1924 in Cottonwood, AZ. She was quiet, kind, comforting, and was loved by all who knew her. She loved to cook and was especially happy to be surrounded by her family. Although she will be missed, her wonderful qualities will continue to live on through her family. Information about services will be passed on privately to friends and family. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

