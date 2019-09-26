MCCLURE, Carmen
Loving wife and mother of four daughters, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Tucson. She was born in Bogota, Colombia where she met and married John D. McClure, a U.S. Marine. They raised four girls in Indianapolis and later moved to Tucson. Carmen had a passion for the opera, singing, playing guitar, and teaching Spanish. She had a vibrant personality and spoke four languages. Carmen loved life and her family. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Alirio Gomez Picon and mother, Dora Lobo; sisters, Gloria, Ophelia and Dora; brother, Alirio and husband, John. She is survived by her sister, Consuelo (Cesar); brother-in-law, Claudio; her four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Carmen "Tita" will be dearly missed by her family. She was laid to rest and reunited with her husband John on September 9, 2019 at South Lawn Cemetery. Con amor eterno. The families of: Gloria/Jeff Pacheco, Michelle/Kim Heston, Deanna Vitale, and Victoria/Hector Cota.