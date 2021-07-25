Carol Bahlman

BAHLMAN, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Bahlman was born June 21, 1937 in Chehalis, Washington to Martin and Grace Bahlman. She passed in Yakima, Washington on June 11, 2021. Carol grew up in Tacoma, Washington where she discovered a passion and talent for music. She began piano lessons as a child and became quite an accomplished pianist, a pass time she enjoyed throughout her life. At eighteen she moved to France to marry her high school sweetheart, who was serving in the armed forces. Carol started her family in France, where her daughter, Patrice, was born. She felt fortunate to travel through much of Europe before returning to Bremerton, Washington where her two sons, Barryand Kevin, were born.

In 1968, Carol and her family moved to Yakima, Washington where she worked for several years at Washington Fruit as a secretary. Once her children were grown, she moved to Sacramento, California where she worked as a legal secretary for the California Department of Motor Vehicles. She retired early returning to Tacoma to care for her father. While in Tacoma, Carol began ushering at the Pantages Theater. She found ushering to be a great way to view a variety of musical and theatrical productions, and continued to volunteer as an usher at the University of Arizona Theatre when she relocated to Tucson after her father passed.