COWAN-LANYON, Carol

8/15/1940 - 3/20/2019

of Tucson, Arizona

passed away on March 20, 2019, in Austin, TX.

A Memorial Service was held in Amarillo, TX

on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Carol is survived by two daughters

and five grandchildren.

