COWAN-LANYON, Carol
8/15/1940 - 3/20/2019
of Tucson, Arizona
passed away on March 20, 2019, in Austin, TX.
A Memorial Service was held in Amarillo, TX
on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Carol is survived by two daughters
and five grandchildren.
COWAN-LANYON, Carol
8/15/1940 - 3/20/2019
of Tucson, Arizona
passed away on March 20, 2019, in Austin, TX.
A Memorial Service was held in Amarillo, TX
on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Carol is survived by two daughters
and five grandchildren.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.