Carol Endicott

ENDICOTT, Carol Marie Jacobson
born in Grays Harbor, Washington April 4, 1931 and died December 5, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, O.J. (Andy); and is survived by her children, Marla Endicott, Merry Bowman and Steve Endicott; grandchildren, Heidi Woods and Kurtis Woods (Lorena); and great-grandchildren, Harlee and Brody Woods. She also leaves behind a brother, Don Jacobson; sister, Joyce Little, and many nieces and nephews. Carol lived in Grants Pass, Or. 50 years and worked as a dental assistant and bartender. She was a fun loving lady who loved adventures, Oregon, Arizona, the desert and her family. She didn't know any strangers. We miss her! Particular thanks to the Diaz family of All Comforts of Home where she lived the last three years and was part of their family. There will be a celebration of life on her 90th birthday in April. Until then donations in her memory can be made to Rogue Community College Foundation in Grants Pass, Or. or to the Reid Park Zoological Society in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.