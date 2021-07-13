Carol Hagen

left us unexpectedly on July 9, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Carol was a fiercely independent yet kind-hearted woman. Born October 16, 1945, she was the second oldest of four children born in Erie, Pennsylvania before moving to Tucson in 1976. In Tucson, she raised two children while working full-time for over 30 years at O'Rielly Chevrolet. Carol is remembered fondly by her co-workers for her dedication, witty sense of humor and famous brownie nut cake (a secret family recipe), banana nut bread and cookies. Carol enjoyed visiting family in America and Europe, and attending the weddings of her children, nieces, and nephews. After retiring, Carol moved to an active adult community and participated in the book club, scrabble, swimming, karaoke, and bingo. As a two-time cancer survivor, Carol felt strongly about helping others and regularly volunteered with St. Joseph's hospital. Carol is survived by her son, Paul; daughter, Stacey; sisters, Barbara and Mary and nieces and nephews. Carol is so very missed by her children, sisters, nieces, nephews, co-workers, fellow volunteers, friends, and neighbors. A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.