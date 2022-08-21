Carol Hazel

Carol Ann Hazel, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 in her home of 50 years in Tucson, AZ. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she grew up in the Midwest and attended National College of Education, Evanston, IL, class of 1961. She moved to Tucson and taught English at Doolen Jr High School for 17 years and later taught 5th grade at Reynolds Elementary. Carol had loving patience for all children and unique teaching style that many of her students appreciated! Carol was a "2nd mom" to many of her students, nieces, and nephews. She believed deeply in education for everyone and that education enriches your life. She also had a great love for animals, sports, dancing, theater, literature, and nature. Carol is loved by many, and her smile and wisdom remains in the hearts she touched. Please join us in a celebration of her life on August 27th, 2022, at The Westward Look Resort 11:00 to 2:00. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation to Speed to Cure Parkinson's Disease.