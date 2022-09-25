Carol Jacobson

We are very saddened to announce to you all the passing of Carol Elizabeth Jacobson of Tucson, Arizona. She passed away peacefully at the age 81 on August 23, 2022. Her death was caused by complications of a stroke. When she died, Carol was blessed to be surrounded by her immediate family: Richard, her husband of 62 years, and her children Scott, Eric, and Kristin. Carol E. Jacobson is survived by her husband, Richard, her sons Scott [Virginia], Eric [Paige], and her daughter, Kristin [Jay]. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tony, Eric, Ian [Cory], David [Adrienne], Andrew [Leah], Bradley, Matthew, Chance, Josie [Sam], JJ, and her great-grandchildren Mikaela, Marcus, Kylie, Cameron, Zane, Hendrix, Kinely, Kyran, Evelyn, Eric, and Raelyn Sage. Other family members that survive Carol are her brother, Bruce [Chris], her sister-in-law, Sharon, wife of her late brother, Bill, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Carol was a favorite among her friends as well as the residents of Via Hermosa, her home the last two years, and will be greatly missed by those that she leaves behind. There will be a Memorial Service & Celebration of Life for her family and close friends on January 22, 2023. If you are inclined to attend, please rsvp with the family at KristinJacobson526@gmail.com.