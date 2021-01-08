LIM, Carol Lon
On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Carol Lon Lim (Ng) passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 86 in Green Valley, Arizona. Carol was born in San Francisco, California. Her father was Lum Yen Ng and her mother was Shee Wong Ng. Carol was affectionately called Clara by family and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen and Virginia and brother, William Ng. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Lawrence Lim; daughter, Leslie Ann LimGoudie (Paul); granddaughters, Eleanor and Felicity, all of Stanford, Connecticut; son, Matthew Lim (Margaret); granddaughters, Alice and Jane and grandson, Jasper, all of Geneva, Switzerland. Also surviving her are sisters, Jenny Lee, Maybelle, Annabelle and Marilyn and brother, Ernest Ng.
Clara went to Jean Parker Grammar School, Francisco Jr. High School, and Commerce High School. She attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church in San Francisco's Chinatown. She attended Lux College and later worked for Kaiser Permanente Hospital in the Allergy department as an allergy technician. She was a Girl Scout leader and had the only Chinese Girl Scout Troop in San Francisco Chinatown. She loved to travel and enjoyed outdoor activities: tennis, skiing, hiking, and square dancing. For many years, she was an active member of the
Green Valley Hiking Club and the Green Valley Square Dance Club. She was a loving mother, an excellent homemaker, she loved to cook and loved to sew and knit. She knitted numerous sweaters for kids, relatives, and friends over the years.
She will be interred at the GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY, 18751 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, Arizona, 85629. Donations in her memory may be made to the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220 New York, NY 10150: https//www.alzinfo.org.