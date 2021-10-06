Carol Lindflott

died peacefully at home on October 2, 2021. She was born to parents, Harold and Lucrettia Eddy on December 24, 1933, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Her husband of 62 years, Arden Lindflott, preceded her in death on October 3, 2015. She is survived by her five children, Laura (Steve), Lou Anne, Bonnie, Diane (York) and David (Amy). They have ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Tucson High School and lived in Arizona for 73 years. She was a retired food service manager at TUSD who enjoyed serving countless meals to thousands of children. Carol loved spending time with her family and baking delicious delectables. Carol's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Desert Hope Lutheran Church, 7474 East Speedway Blvd., 85710. Light refreshments will be served after the service and prior to the interment ceremony at Desert Vista Cemetery, 2151 South Avenida Los Reyes. Memorials may be directed to Desert Hope Lutheran Church Hospitality Fund or the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?45871.donation=form1&df_id=45871&mfc_pref=T). Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.