MAY, Carol Ann (Adams)

76, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend, and Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Board of Directors of Wisdom Natural Brands® (makers of SweetLeaf® Sweeteners), returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, surrounded by her family in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Carol was born on July 31, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She then moved with her family, at age 15, to Phoenix, Arizona. Two years later, Carol was awarded a scholarship to study acting in New York City. Her lifelong passion was the love of theater. However, fate stepped in when Carol met the love of her life, James May. The two married at the Mesa Arizona Temple on November 22, 1963, and her future with James began. The couple shared a lifetime of love. Together they had six children: David, James Jr., Steve, Michael, Shannon, and Erin. Although she had a full house, Carol was accomplished with her education. She graduated with a B.A. in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University; M.A. in Education, Summa Cum Laude, Northern Arizona University; M.C. Professional Degree in Counseling Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Arizona State University. In 1985, Carol joined her husband at Wisdom Natural Brands (now in Gilbert AZ) and together they built an international company doing business in over 50 countries.