Carol Merkle

83, born October 24, 1938 in Gaylord, MI went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022. She was a retired Teamster of 35 years in Flint, MI before moving to Tucson, AZ where she resided at Tucson Meadows Park for the past 28 years. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion of 60 years, Harland Pratt. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Jerry Merkle; daughters, Laura Skidmore and Cathryn Revere; brother, Herman Marshall; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member and former Deacon of Immanuel Presbyterian Church. She was also an organist for Tucson Meadows Sunday Services for many years. Special thanks to all her devoted friends at Tucson Meadows whom she cared for deeply. Services to be determined at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.