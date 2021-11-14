Carol Rucks

RUCKS, Carol A.

passed away on November 2, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born January 20, 1942 in Evansville, IN and graduated from Reitz High School (Class of '60), the University of Evansville (BS) and Northern Illinois University (MA).Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald "Jerry"; brother, Richard (Charlotte) Umbach of Evansville; sister, Susan Kay of Newburgh, IN, and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Elmer and Vera Umbach of Evansville.

She and her husband Jerry owned the Rucks family self-service laundry in downtown Oswego, IL for a number of years.

For many years she was an Elementary School Teacher and Reading Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. During this time she was able to take sabbaticals to travel, which she felt enriched her teaching and the learning experience for her students. Carol enjoyed an active life in retirement. She took courses through adult education offerings. She and her husband Jerry traveled extensively both in the USA in their motorhome and on many trips abroad, visiting numerous countries.

They moved from Oswego, IL to Tucson, AZ during their travels. Carol was active in her church, both in Illinois and in Arizona, serving as a Reader for several years.