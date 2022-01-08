 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Struble

Carol Struble

STRUBLE, Carol

87, went to the Lord on December 27, 2021 at home with her family. She was married to Jake for 67 years, and together they had six children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Carol was involved in many activities in Tucson, Phoenix and Pinetop. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

