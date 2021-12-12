Carol Vesterdal

VESTERDAL, Carol Joan
(nee Riemer)
passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on November 29, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred W. Riemer and Kathryn Darvill Riemer; her brother, Donald Riemer and her husband, Norman Vesterdal. She is survived by her children, Steve (Denise), Al (Cheryl), Barb (Burton), Jim, Sue and Wendy, as well as numerous adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley, AZ, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Carol's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the American Heart Association or the World Wildlife Fund. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.