Carol Whiteman

WHITEMAN, Carol DuVal

98, passed away on January 29, 2021, at her home in Phoenix.

Carol was an honored playwright, published poet, theater entrepreneur, philanthropist and, when married to Dr. Merlin K. DuVal, a driving force in the recruitment of the founding faculty at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. While serving on the state art's commission, she met and subsequently married fellow Art's Commission member Jack Whiteman with whom she had some of the happiest years of her life.

Carol lived in a home near Phoenix Mountain Park. Her daily ritual began opening the curtains, looking at the mountains and declaring, "that's fabulous" often followed by surveys of the clouds, and, later in the day, periods of silence when, as the unofficial gardener, she faithfully tended to the Arizona sky and its magnificent orange-red blossoms.

Carol was born in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1922, grew up in Montclair, New Jersey and later received her degree from Russell Sage College in Troy, NY.

Carol started her professional life in the 40's as a clothing designer in New York and was one of the first to design maternity clothing. However, what called to her most fervently were the arts.